Kakhetian protesters bring funeral dish to parliament as symbol of ruling party’s downfall

Protesters from eastern Georgia’s Kakheti Region have brought Shila Plavi to the Parliament and distributed it among the protesters.

Shila Plavi is a traditional rice dish prepared in Eastern Georgia for a post-funeral feast (‘kelekhi’). The move apparently symbolised their desire for the political death of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

‘Shila is served, it's time to go’, reads a humorous placard by one of the protesters, indicating the need for the ruling party to step down.

The march of the Kakhetians is one of many held by various groups on the 25th day of protests. Many of the Kakhetians wrote local regional jokes on their placards, which received widespread attention on social media.