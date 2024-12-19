Media logo

Kakhetian protesters bring funeral dish to parliament as symbol of ruling party’s downfall

Avatar
by OC Media

Protesters from eastern Georgia’s Kakheti Region have brought Shila Plavi to the Parliament and distributed it among the protesters.

Shila Plavi is a traditional rice dish prepared in Eastern Georgia for a post-funeral feast (‘kelekhi’). The move apparently symbolised their desire for the political death of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

‘Shila is served, it's time to go’, reads a humorous placard by one of the protesters, indicating the need for the ruling party to step down.

The march of the Kakhetians is one of many held by various groups on the 25th day of protests. Many of the Kakhetians wrote local regional jokes on their placards, which received widespread attention on social media.

Avatar
OC Media
2736 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | President Zourabichvili to address protesters

Renewed calls for repeat vote in Georgia after critical OSCE observation report

Georgia live updates | OSCE publishes final election report

MP opens fire in Abkhazian Parliament, killing fellow MP

War of words between Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Baku

Putin considers Chechnya a ‘modern Russian miracle’

UK, US unveil new sanctions against Georgian officials responsible for violence against protesters

Outrage after Yerevan’s Mayor calls local media a ‘big garbage dump’

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter