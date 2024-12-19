Media logo

Key events from yesterday:

by OC Media
  • The US announced personal sanctions against Georgian Dream’s founder and honourary chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili.
  • Baltic leaders call on the EU to follow suit and sanction Ivanishvili.
  • The Insider, a Russian independent investigative media outlet, released a report alleging that election rigging on behalf of Georgian Dream could have resulted in approximately 300,000 fraudulent votes for the party.
  • Irakli Shaishmelashvili, a former senior official in the Special Tasks Department who resigned on 4 December, following the government crackdown on street demonstrations in protest of the halting of Georgia’s EU membership bid, announced on Facebook that he was leaving the country.
  • Protests continue for the 30th consecutive day.
OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

