Kobakhidze threatens prison for president Zourabichvili

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has hinted at the possibility of imprisoning President Salome Zourabichvili if she does not vacate the presidential residence after her term ends. Kobakhidze made the comments in response to a journalist’s question during a press conference at the Government Administration.

Kobakhidze said that when Mikheil Kavelashvili was inaugurated on 29 December, Zourabichvili would be required to leave office. ‘We'll see where she will continue living, behind bars or outside’, he said.

Kobakhidze said he hoped Zourabichvili would have the sense not to violate the criminal code, claiming that ‘sending a 72-year-old Zourabichvili to prison might not be desirable for anyone’.

‘Theoretically speaking, if she remains in the presidential residence, that would be a violation of the criminal code’, he said.

The Prime Minister said that such actions would also endanger anyone else who remained in the residence. Kobakhidze concluded by reiterating that Zourabichvili would be wise enough to avoid breaking the law and causing others to do so, which could lead to long-term imprisonment.

Zourabichvili has stated that she will remain in office until a new, legitimately elected parliament chooses the next president. She has argued that because the current parliament is illegitimate, an illegitimate parliament cannot elect a president.