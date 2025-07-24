Lawyer: Vardanyan blamed for alleged crimes that occurred when he wasn’t in Nagorno-Karabakh

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Following the latest court session of Russian–Armenian businessperson and billionaire Ruben Vardanyan in Azerbaijani military court, lawyer Siranush Sahakyan claimed that Vardanyan was being blamed for actions that occurred when he was not in Nagorno-Karabakh or held any state position.

The court session took place on Tuesday, during which a series of Azerbaijani citizens testified against Vardanyan.

According to coverage by Azerbaijani state media outlet Azertac, it was unclear when the events in question actually occurred. Azertac only noted that ‘victims and their legal heirs then testified about crimes committed during Armenia’s aggressive war and occupation’.

Moreover, the coverage only cited testimony, and did not show any people actually making the statements.

Azertac quoted several people, including Eynur Kazimov, legal heir of victim Anar Kazimov, who stated that ‘his brother was killed in the Lachin district by gunfire from remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups’.

Zamir Sadigov and Zulfugar Muradov also testified, saying that they reportedly sustained injuries ‘due to enemy provocations’.

Another, Kenan Gadirli, was reportedly injured ‘in Aghdara while evacuating wounded individuals’. Others were reportedly injured in Kalbajar or Khojaly, either by Armenian fire or planted mines.

According to Siranush Sahakyan, representing the interests of Armenian prisoners in international instances, the witnesses were ‘involved by Azerbaijani special services and are assuming a certain role in these staged trials’.

‘Ruben Vardanyan is being attributed with actions during a period when he was not physically present in the given region [Nagorno-Karabakh], did not hold any position by virtue of which he could have participated in the crimes attributed to him’, Sahakyan told RFE/RL.

Vardanyan was appointed as a state minister in November 2022 and served for less than four months. Prior to his appointment, Vardanyan renounced his Russian citizenship and moved to Nagorno-Karabakh in September.

Sahakyan stated that during Vardanyan’s tenure, there was no war, while during the final attack on Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023 and the consequent exodus, Vardanyan did not hold any state position.

Vardanyan was detained by Azerbaijani authorities in September 2023 when he attempted to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, along with the region’s Armenian population.

Azerbaijan has accused him of ‘illegally cross[ing]’ its territory in September 2022 and financially supporting and providing ‘illegally acquire[d] and import[ed]’ military equipment to ‘armed formations and groups’ in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as plotting an action plan for a ‘terrorist’ operation against Azerbaijani diplomats abroad, amongst other charges.

Previously, his lawyers have said Vardanyan could face life imprisonment.

No independent or international media is allowed to cover the ongoing trials against Armenians held in Azerbaijan, among whom are the region’s former officials.

They are represented by public defenders appointed by Azerbaijan; only Vardanyan has an international lawyer, Jared Genser, who, according to RFE/RL, has not been allowed to enter Baku.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.