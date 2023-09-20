Live updates | Azerbaijani assault on Nagorno-Karabakh enters second day

Azerbaijani armed forces have continued their offensive on Nagorno-Karabakh in an apparent attempt to take control of the territory.
Read a summary of Tuesday’s events: Azerbaijan demands complete surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh as it launches massive offensive
For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.
20 Sep 2023, 09:30
Key events from yesterday:
- Azerbaijani forces launched a massive assault on Nagorno-Karabakh. Explosions and gunfire were heard in Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital of Stepanakert, with the authorities there reporting attacks along the entire line of contact.
- Azerbaijan said they intended to ‘restore constitutional order’, demanding the complete surrender and dissolution of the government in Stepanakert.
- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenian armed forces were not involved in the fighting and warned against any ‘unplanned, drastic action’.
- Several Western countries, including the US, Germany, and France, as well as the European Union, condemned Azerbaijan’s attack and called on them to immediately cease its offensive.
- Officials in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh warned that Azerbaijan was attempting to ethnically cleanse Nagorno-Karabakh, warnings echoed by some Western officials and human rights groups.
- Russia has called for restraint from both sides, while the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh has not intervened.
Live
Key events from yesterday