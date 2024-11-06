Live updates | Opposition continues daily protests

Our live coverage of the aftermath of the Georgian parliamentary elections continues as some of the precinct results are annulled by a judge and the opposition continues its daily protests.

Zourabichvili and Kobakhidze congratulate Trump

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili congratulated Republican nominee Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

‘A strong [US]-our strategic partner and friend of 33 years – is needed now more than ever to support [Georgia’s] Euro-Atlantic integration, bolster regional security and stability, and safeguard our freedom & independence’, she posted on X.

Soon after Zourabichvili, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also congratulated Trump on his ‘decisive victory in the election’.

‘I am confident that President Trump’s leadership will promote peace globally and in our region as well as ensure [a] restart in [US-Georgia] relations’, he posted on X.

Key updates from yesterday: