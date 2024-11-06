Live updates | Opposition continues daily protests

Our live coverage of the aftermath of the Georgian parliamentary elections continues as some of the precinct results are annulled by a judge and the opposition continues its daily protests.
06 Nov 2024, 14:14
Zourabichvili and Kobakhidze congratulate Trump
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili congratulated Republican nominee Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.
‘A strong [US]-our strategic partner and friend of 33 years – is needed now more than ever to support [Georgia’s] Euro-Atlantic integration, bolster regional security and stability, and safeguard our freedom & independence’, she posted on X.
Soon after Zourabichvili, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also congratulated Trump on his ‘decisive victory in the election’.
‘I am confident that President Trump’s leadership will promote peace globally and in our region as well as ensure [a] restart in [US-Georgia] relations’, he posted on X.
06 Nov 2024, 13:17
Key updates from yesterday:
- Judge Vladimer Khuchua has annulled the results of the elections from ‘about 30’ precincts in Tsalka and Tetritskaro, citing a violation of voter secrecy at the voting stations there.
- Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of the opposition Lelo party, has announced that he has been summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office as part of an investigation into alleged vote rigging.
- Opposition organises protests outside Tbilisi’s Appeals Court, where hearings are ongoing on the potential annulment of some of the results
- US says it ‘won’t hesitate’ to use ‘additional measures’ to push back against Georgian Dream
