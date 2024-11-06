fbpx

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus: Join today

Become a member

Live updates | Opposition continues daily protests

6 November 2024
Protesters gather again on 6 November in Tbilisi. Via Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us
12min ago
06/11/2024

Zourabichvili and Kobakhidze congratulate Trump

1h ago
06/11/2024

Key updates from yesterday

Our live coverage of the aftermath of the Georgian parliamentary elections continues as some of the precinct results are annulled by a judge and the opposition continues its daily protests.

06 Nov 2024, 14:14

Zourabichvili and Kobakhidze congratulate Trump

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili congratulated Republican nominee Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

‘A strong [US]-our strategic partner and friend of 33 years – is needed now more than ever to support [Georgia’s] Euro-Atlantic integration, bolster regional security and stability, and safeguard our freedom & independence’, she posted on X.

Soon after Zourabichvili, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also congratulated Trump on his ‘decisive victory in the election’.

‘I am confident that President Trump’s leadership will  promote peace globally and in our region as well as ensure [a] restart in [US-Georgia] relations’, he posted on X.

06 Nov 2024, 13:17

Key updates from yesterday:

  • Judge Vladimer Khuchua has annulled the results of the elections from ‘about 30’ precincts in Tsalka and Tetritskaro, citing a violation of voter secrecy at the voting stations there.
  • Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of the opposition Lelo party, has announced that he has been summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office as part of an investigation into alleged vote rigging. 
  • Opposition organises protests outside Tbilisi’s Appeals Court, where hearings are ongoing on the potential annulment of some of the results
  • US says it ‘won’t hesitate’ to use ‘additional measures’ to push back against Georgian Dream
By OC Media
Right now, online media in Georgia is in dire need of safety equipment, legal support, and technology as we cover increasingly challenging circumstances. Support small, independent media outlets in Georgia via our collective fundraiser.

Interested in directly assisting OC Media? Consider becoming a member.

Related Posts

Azerbaijan’s EU Ambassador accused of threatening and insulting Armenian counterpart in Brussels
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict

Azerbaijan’s EU Ambassador accused of threatening and insulting Armenian counterpart in Brussels

Deployment to Ukraine becomes political tool in ongoing dispute over Daghestan’s Aukh District
Daghestan

Deployment to Ukraine becomes political tool in ongoing dispute over Daghestan’s Aukh District

Live updates | Opposition to launch ‘resistance movement’ against Georgian election results
Live Updates
2024 Georgian Parliamentary Elections

Live updates | Opposition to launch ‘resistance movement’ against Georgian election results