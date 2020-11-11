fbpx
Live updates: Uncertainty in Armenia following peace deal

11 November 2020
Russian peacekeepers entering Nagorno-Karabakh through Goris. Image via Russia Today.
9min ago
11/11/2020

Open Society Office in Yerevan trashed during Monday night riot 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to a peace deal to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the deal, Armenia will hand control of several territories to Azerbaijan but the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is undefined. 

Russian peacekeepers have already entered Nagorno Karabakh to oversee the deal.

Read all of our coverage of the war including our Voices for Peace series.

Latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

11 Nov 2020, 11:11

Open Society Office in Yerevan trashed during Monday night riot 

A video shared on Telegram appears to show a group of men breaking into the office of the Open Society Foundation (OSF) in Yerevan. That same night several dozen protesters also attacked the offices of Azatutyun, beating up several journalists. 

The OSF in Armenia has, in recent years, been opposed by a number of far-right groups in the country, who have accused the organisation of being complicit in an anti-Armenian conspiracy.

By OC Media

