Lukashenka says Belarus supports ‘Georgia’s steps to defend its statehood and sovereignty’

Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka praised ‘Georgia’s steps to defend its statehood and sovereignty’ during a reception of new ambassadors to Belarus in Minsk on Tuesday. He added that the approach is ‘in line with our interests’.

Among those present was Georgia’s new ambassador to Belarus, Giorgi Saganelidze.

‘You should do, as you are doing, everything that is in the interests of the Georgian people’, Lukashenka told the assembled ambassadors.

The Belarusian leader, perhaps Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strongest external ally, went on to extoll the ‘traditions of friendship and mutual respect between Belarus and Georgia’, which he said ‘serve as a solid foundation for the resumption of full-fledged comprehensive cooperation between our countries’.

‘You know very well that our doors have always been open and are open to you. Between Georgia and [Belarus] there are absolutely no problems’, Lukashenka concluded.

In his own comments about the meeting, Saganeledize said he began his diplomatic service in Belarus ‘in the best possible mood’.

The Belarusian state-run media outlet Belta added that Saganelidze noted the ‘warm and quite sunny winter’ in Minsk and that relations with the Belarusian people ‘have always been and remain warm and friendly’.

‘There is a mutual understanding that we need to bring our peoples closer together, who have a very positive attitude towards each other, and we need to develop cooperation’, Saganelidze said.

‘We understand that these are not easy times’, Saganelidze continued, saying that ‘accordingly, we need to find points of contact and develop our bilateral relations in directions that are beneficial to both countries. I think we will succeed in this’.

‘The main thing is that there is peace in the world, in our region. And then I hope for the best’, he said.

In response to a question about if Georgia sees an effort from Belarus to improve bilateral relations, Saganelidze said, ‘Certainly’.

‘It is necessary to develop further relations if two or more sides wish so. Both the leadership of Belarus and the leadership of Georgia have such a desire. I think that if we try very hard, everything will work out’, he concluded, according to reporting by Belta.