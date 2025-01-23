Party popper
8 Years of Independent News, Thanks for your support!8 Years of Independent News, Thanks for your support!
Join Today
Media logo
Armenia–Belarus Relations

Lukashenka suggests that Pashinyan will ‘destroy Armenia’

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Nikol Pashinyan and Alyaksandr Lukashenka in 2018. Image via primeminister.am
Nikol Pashinyan and Alyaksandr Lukashenka in 2018. Image via primeminister.am

Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka has claimed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will ‘destroy Armenia’ as a result of ‘flirting with the EU’. He also put sole blame on Armenia for the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Lukashenka’s statements were made at a press briefing on Sunday, during which he also called Armenia’s deepening relations with the West, ‘a most dangerous game’.

‘[Pashinyan] is also turning Russia against him […] He has made enemies all around him’, Lukashenka said, accusing the EU of destabilising the region.

‘The European Union will start helping him there with something… Doesn’t he understand what happened in Ukraine? Alright, Ukraine, but Georgia is nearby. He will destroy the country. That is why he must dial it back a bit. No war in the Caucasus should be allowed’, Lukashenka said.

Lukashenka’s statement came the day after Pashinyan told Armenia’s public broadcaster that forces both inside and outside the region ‘have set a goal of generating a new escalation’.

Ties between Armenia and Belarus have been in freefall since spring 2024, leading to a statement by Pashinyan in June that no Armenian officials would visit Belarus while Lukashenka was in power, due to the latter’s support for Azerbaijan during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Armenia and Belarus recall ambassadors in diplomatic row
Armenia and Belarus have recalled their ambassadors after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he would not visit Belarus while President Alyaksandr Lukashenka was in power, due to his support for Azerbaijan in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Yerevan and Minsk recalled their ambassadors for consul…
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Lukashenka referred to these accusations on Sunday as well, stating that he had always supported ‘common sense’. He further noted that ‘[Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev did not seek war with Armenia’.

‘What happened, the results of these fights are the fault of the leadership in Armenia. Only their fault’, he said, adding that Pashinyan ‘gave up on Nagorno-Karabakh’ and that, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they were ‘stunned’.

‘Why did he say that? No one forced him to say it’, Lukashenka quoted Putin as telling him after Pashinyan recognised Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in October 2022.

‘However, at that moment. Ilham [Aliyev] was ready to agree to Armenia having serious influence in that territory. But here comes such a concession. Who wouldn’t take advantage of it? What do I have to do with it?’, Lukashenka said.

Lukashenka also admitted to selling weapons to Azerbaijan, evidence of which surfaced last June. According to leaked documents reviewed by Politico, Belarus supplied Azerbaijan with multiple shipments of advanced military hardware between 2018 and 2022.

During this period, Azerbaijan launched the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, and several other major clashes took place on the Azerbaijan–Armenia border, during which Azerbaijan gained control over 150 square kilometres of territory inside Armenia, according to Yerevan.

‘Maybe Azerbaijan did buy them [weaponry]. But we were open to [selling to] Armenia too. Whoever paid the money got the goods’, Lukashenka said.

Lukashenka has frequently criticised Armenian foreign policy and its frozen membership in the CSTO. The recent quarrel took place at the end of December 2024, when Pashinyan and Lukashenka got into an argument during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union Council session, with Pashinyan announcing that Armenia would also attend next year’s meeting, set to be held in Minsk in May, remotely.

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session
Pashinyan said the Armenian delegation might even sit out the EAEU sessions in Belarus.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia–Belarus Relations
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Armenia
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
248 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Nver Tsarukyan (L) and his father Gagik Tsarukyan (R). Image via RFE/RL.
Armenia

Wanted son of Armenian oligarch on ‘business trip’ in Russia and Belarus

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

A lawyer for Nver Tsarukyan, wanted in Armenia in relation to a shooting incident, said he is currently on a ‘business trip’ to Belarus and Russia. He is the son of Armenian oligarch Gagik Tsarukyan, who is also the founder of the Prosperous Armenia Party.  On 26 October, an incident involving Nver Tsarukyan occurred at a casino in Tsaghkadzor. According to an account from Iravaban.net, an argument arose between casino employees and Tsarukyan and his bodyguards, which escalated into a brawl th

Diana Moiseenka. Image via RFE/RL.
Armenia

Belarusian woman seeks asylum in Armenia after being detained at border

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

A Belarusian citizen has filed a request for political asylum in Armenia, after she was detained by Armenian border control while crossing the border from Georgia. Diana Moiseenka, who was detained at the request of the Belarusian authorities, was released after nine hours in detention. She was placed on a wanted list by Belarus in July 2023. She is accused of organising or participating in actions ‘that grossly violate public order’, a reference to her alleged involvement in the protests agai

A group of protesters handling vegetables to throw at the Belarusian Embassy in Armenia. Screengrab via 1in.am
Armenia

Protestors throw vegetables and eggs at Belarusian Embassy in Armenia

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

A group of protesters threw vegetables and eggs at the Belarusian Embassy in Armenia on Wednesday, calling on them to ‘get out of Armenia,’  in response to a statement by Belarusian president Aliaksandr Lukashenka that no one needed Armenians ‘besides us.’ During the protest, a statement signed by six political parties and civil society organisations was read out, urging the Armenian government to ‘immediately’ sever diplomatic relations with Belarus ‘until the dismissal of dictator Lukashe

Most Popular

News Stories

Lukashenka suggests that Pashinyan will ‘destroy Armenia’

Data of millions of Georgians released in massive data leak

Abkhazian and Georgian citizen convicted of high treason in Abkhazia

Monday, 27 January 2025

Activist accuses Batumi police chief and 10 other officers of assault

Armenia’s Foreign Minister says that peace deal with Azerbaijan ‘may take a long time’

New charges brought against former high-ranking officials of Armenia

Tbilisi public transport hit with apparent cyberattack

Show more
Party popper

8 Years of
Independent News,

Enjoy 50% OFF our annual
membership

Become an OC
Media Member

Support independent journalism
in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org