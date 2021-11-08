fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Major road closed as Nagorno-Karabakh civilian reportedly shot dead 

8 November 2021
Entrance to the city of Shusha (Shushi) near where the shooting was reported. Photo: Brandon Balayan/Civilnet.
The link is copied
Support Us

Nagorno-Karabakh’s National Security Service reported that one Armenian civilian died and three were wounded as Azerbaijani troops fired at a group of workers repairing water pipes near the city of Shusha (Shushi). According to unconfirmed witness reports, Russian peacekeepers were nearby during the incident.

According to the official report, the incident took place at around 15:00 on 8 November and took place near the Lachin-Stepanakert road, which connects Stepanakert (Khankandi), the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. The wounded have been transported to a hospital in Stepanakert.  

According to Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan, the deceased is 22 years old, while the three wounded civilians are 41, 31, and 43 years old, respectively. 

No names, or further identifying information has been released.

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, the incident took place a few hundred meters from Russian peacekeepers who are observing the road connecting Stepanakert to the Republic of Armenia. 

Stepanyan has reported that the section of the Lachin-Stepanakert road where the incident happened has been closed as law-enforcement bodies are carrying out investigative work.

As of publication, there have been no statements from Azerbaijani or Russian authorities.

The same day as the incident, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was in Shusha alongside Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar to mark the anniversary of Azerbaijani forces taking control of the city during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. 

In October, another Armenian civilian was killed by Azerbaijani fire, reportedly while carrying out agricultural work and accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

[Read more: Nagorno-Karabakh civilian shot dead in apparent ceasefire violation]

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

By Ani Avetisyan

Related Posts

‘No clear agreements’ on Pashinyan-Aliyev-Putin summit
Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict

‘No clear agreements’ on Pashinyan-Aliyev-Putin summit

Saakashvili transferred to Gldani Prison
Mikheil Saakashvili

Saakashvili transferred to Gldani Prison

Georgia to make vaccination mandatory to enter non-essential public spaces
COVID-19

Georgia to make vaccination mandatory to enter non-essential public spaces

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us