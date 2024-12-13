fbpx

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus: Join today

Become a member

Messi’s visit to Heydar Aliyev’s grave in Baku leads to backlash on social media

13 December 2024
Lionel Messi (second from left) stands with his teammates and Azerbaijani representatives in front of Heydar Aliyev's grave. Photo: Gafqazinfo.
The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us

Powered by AiVOOV

A controversial visit to the grave of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s father and third Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev by footballer Lionel Messi has visited Baku along with his teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, has created backlash on social media. 

The footballers landed at Baku Airport on Tuesday where they were greeted by businessman Adnan Ahmadzada, the former Executive Chair of SOCAR Trading. 

According to pro-government media, the players, all of whom belong to the US football club Inter Miami, arrived in order to participate in a charity match held at the Baku Crystal Hall on 11 December.

Before the game took place, Messi was taken on a controversial whirlwind tour of Baku, which was closely followed by social media users. The first photo published after his arrival to Baku was a photo with the grandchildren of Ilham Aliyev.

Later that day, Messi and his teammates visited the grave of Heydar Aliyev, Wednesday being the day before the anniversary of his death. 

This visit was disavowed on social media, with users posting that they preferred footballer Cristiano Ronaldo over Messi — an anonymous user even created a photo collage of Ronaldo with the grave of former Azerbaijani President Abulfaz Elchibay.

The last stop was to view the breed of Karabakh horses.

Advertisements

According to local media, tickets to the charity match cost between ₼10-50 ($6-30), and more than 10,000 tickets were sold over the course of one day. How much money was collected to donate to charity has not been announced. 

Following the match, Messi stated that he would like to thank everyone for organising this event.

By Aytan Farhadova
Right now, online media in Georgia is in dire need of safety equipment, legal support, and technology as we cover increasingly challenging circumstances. Support small, independent media outlets in Georgia via our collective fundraiser.

Interested in directly assisting OC Media? Consider becoming a member.

Related Posts

Georgia live updates | Mass protests scheduled ahead of presidential election
Live Updates
Georgia’s EU U-turn

Georgia live updates | Mass protests scheduled ahead of presidential election

Third drone attack in Chechnya, Kadyrov again vows revenge on Ukrainians
Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Third drone attack in Chechnya, Kadyrov again vows revenge on Ukrainians

Georgian pro-opposition TV channel 'faces closure' amid internal conflict
Freedom of the Press

Georgian pro-opposition TV channel 'faces closure' amid internal conflict