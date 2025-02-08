Monday, 10 February 2025

Friday, 7 February 2025
Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with US Vice President JD Vance at the White House yesterday. Pashinyan's office reported that they discussed ties between their countries as well as regional issues. * Pashinyan also met with representatives of the American Heritage Foundation for Strategic Studies, International Republican Institute President Daniel Twining, and delivered a lecture at Georgetown University. * Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan wrote on X that Washington a