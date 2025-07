Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas. According to Pashinyan’s office readout, Kallas said the EU and Armenia have never been closer to each other than they are now. Kallas noted the EU’s readiness to further deepen the partnership in all directions. * Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced on Monday that the EU and Armenia ‘successfully completed negotiations on the new partnership agenda’, calling it an ‘ambitious document’. The announc