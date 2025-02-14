Media logo
Monday, 17 February 2025

Friday, 14 February 2025

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Defence Minister Suren Papikyan have left for Munich to participate in the Munich Security Conference, where they are scheduled to have bilateral meetings with their counterparts. * Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan has disagreed that the peace talks with Azerbaijan have entered a deadlock, noting that a session of the delimitation commissions took place, and that there is an agreement that a new session will take place soon

Thursday, 13 February 2025

Armenia * The Armenian Parliament has adopted a draft law launching Armenia’s prospective EU membership bid passed its first reading in the Armenian Parliament. The final version of the law, which was approved by the European Integration Parliamentary Committee, states that ‘the Republic of Armenia, expressing the will of the people of the Republic of Armenia, setting the task of making the Republic of Armenia a safe, secure, developed, and prosperous country, announces the start of the proces

Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Armenia * Defence Minister Suren Papikyan has met with his Indian counterpart. According to the Defence Ministry, Papikyan said the two ‘explored avenues for further expanding defence cooperation’. * On Monday, the first EU expert mission arrived in Armenia as part of developing the visa liberalisation action plan. The operational phase Visa Liberalisation Dialogue was launched last December. * On Tuesday, the Armenian National Security Service announced that it revealed a case of organising

Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Armenia * The employees of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine have stopped their strike, noting that an agreement had been reached with the management to resolve all the issues raised, as well as the exclusion of prosecutions against strikers and a review of the dismissal orders of eight employees. The employees of Armenia’s largest taxpayer launched their strike on 31 January in demand of better pay and working conditions. * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with French Presiden

