Daily Brief

Monday, 20 January 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Friday, 17 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to the process of delimiting the northern section of the state border. The first stage concerns the point of intersection bordering Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and following this, in the southern direction, from north to south, with Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan and Iran. * Ahead of his first court hearing scheduled for 17 January, the detained former Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan published a statement saying that he had

Daily Brief

Thursday, 16 January 2025

OC Media

Armenia * Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan has stated he did not see ‘the grounds for an escalation in the region because Armenia has proposals and solutions in terms of any issue’. * A similar statement was made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who also downplayed the possibility of Azerbaijani escalation. In a Facebook post, Pashinyan noted that Armenia has proposed ‘constructive solutions to all existing issues’ in its relations with Azerbaijan and that ‘all efforts to provoke es

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 15 January 2025

OC Media

Armenia * Armenia and the US yesterday signed a Strategic Partnership Charter in Washington DC. The document stresses a mutual desire to strengthen relations across the diplomatic, economic, energy, high-tech, educational, scientific, cultural, legal, defence, and security fields. * Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that the charter ‘provides a robust framework and injects greater ambition into our cooperation’. Mirzoyan added that they commenced negotiations on a nuclear coop

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 14 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili met with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia, Faig Guliyev. Azerbaijani state media outlet Azertac reported that Botchorishvili will visit Azerbaijan on 16 January. Armenia * The Foreign Ministry has announced that Armenia and the US will sign a strategic partnership agreement in Washington, DC today. The document will be signed by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US State Secretary Antony Blinken. * Economy Minister Gevorg Papoy

