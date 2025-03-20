Monday, 24 March 2025

Media logo
Regional * During a briefing on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed Russia’s readiness to ‘provide support to our Azerbaijani and Armenian partners on all tracks in the form and volume that will be in demand by both parties’. She added that the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for Assistance to the Normalisation of Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Igor Khovaev, ‘is ready to come to the region to hold relevant consultations’.

Regional * On Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, Armenia again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations. It also noted that Azerbaijan ‘has not provided’ Armenia with ‘any factual evidence or justification’ regarding the allegations. Armenia * On Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed ‘Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to begin joint consultations on the signing of the agreed draft peace agreement’ in a Facebook post written in Armenian and English.

Regional * On Tuesday and Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry again claimed that Armenian forces violated the ceasefire on several different occasions throughout the day, night, and into the early morning. In response, the Armenian Defence Ministry has released several dismissals of the Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations. The Armenian ministry also ‘reaffirm[ed]’ its readiness ‘to investigate the facts supporting’ the Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations. * On Tue

Regional * Yerevan has again denied accusations by Baku that ‘Armenian Armed Forces fired at Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern and southeastern sectors of the border’. It is the seventh accusation from the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry regarding a ceasefire violation in two days. * According to Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan, the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan includes solutions to all the issues that Azerbaijan has presented as ‘concerns’. ‘Ultimately, th

