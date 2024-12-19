Monday, 30 December 2024

Media logo
Daily Brief

Friday, 27 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka got into an argument during yesterday’s session of the Eurasian Economic Union (EaEU) Council, which Pashinyan attended remotely after testing positive for COVID-19. During the meeting, Lukashenka joked that Pashinyan was a ‘new and younger’ member of the organisation because he had shaved his beard, after which Pashinyan announced that Armenia would also attend next year’s meeting, set to be held

Daily Brief

Thursday, 26 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Regional * Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that all structures of the OSCE’s Minsk Group ‘are subject to dissolution’, suggesting that the ‘optimal path’ for this would be a joint proposal by Armenia and Azerbaijan to disband it. Zakharova’s statement came as a response to a request to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's proposal to dissolve the Minsk Group, the only internationally mandated format for mediating the  Nagorno-Karabakh  conflict. Ar

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 25 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Regional * The US State Department has told RFE/RL it calibrates ‘all its security assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure that it is not usable for offensive purposes and does not undermine or hamper ongoing efforts to negotiate a durable and dignified peace’. The statement came in response to RFE/RL’s request for the US to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent allegation that the US, along with other countries, provide ‘lethal weapons’ to Armenia. * On Wednesday morn

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 24 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Armenia * Yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed a live debate with the former presidents of Armenia, which was promptly rejected by the three ex-presidents. The proposal followed Pashinyan’s earlier Facebook post, which suggested that all negotiations regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had focused on returning Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. Pashinyan has since reiterated his offer, urging them to take advantage of the opportunity. * On 20 December, Kosovo's Deputy

News Stories

Monday, 30 December 2024

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Georgia live updates | Kavelashvili inaugurated against a backdrop of protests

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

