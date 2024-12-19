Monday, 30 December 2024

Friday, 27 December 2024
Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka got into an argument during yesterday’s session of the Eurasian Economic Union (EaEU) Council, which Pashinyan attended remotely after testing positive for COVID-19. During the meeting, Lukashenka joked that Pashinyan was a ‘new and younger’ member of the organisation because he had shaved his beard, after which Pashinyan announced that Armenia would also attend next year’s meeting, set to be held