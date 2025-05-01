Media logo
Monday, 5 May 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Friday, 2 May 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Mikael Agasandyan, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti that ‘if Yerevan does take steps that contradict the law of the Eurasian Economic Union, [...] we have the necessary international legal mechanisms to protect the interests of the other member states of the association’. Azerbaijan * The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared concerns regarding recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack

Daily Brief

Thursday, 1 May 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Russian daily Vedomosti has reported that the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, and employees of the departments have been tasked to ‘deal with’ Armenia, along with Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and Moldova. Sources told the media that ‘Kiriyenko will be tasked with using soft power in Armenia to advance Russian interests’ ahead of the 2026 Parliamentary election, ‘as they did in the last elections in Abkhazia’. Armenia * A criminal pro

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 30 April 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * As part of his visit to Armenia, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili had a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, and the Head of the Armenian Church, Karekin II. * Economic Minister Gevorg Papoyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan have visited the border villages in the Syunik region, staying overnight in Khnatsakh village. According to the Armenian Defence Ministry, the villages they visited have

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 29 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The Abkhazian State Security Service has reported that more than 100 people were detained in the first quarter of 2025 for violating the administrative boundary with Georgia. Of these, four were held criminally responsible, while the rest were held administratively. Armenia * As part of his official visit to Estonia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Tallinn. The visit sparked criticism in Armenia, with some accusing Pashinyan, as

News Stories

Azerbaijani MP deported from Russia

Monday, 5 May 2025

Sukhumi’s airport becomes operational for the first time in 33 years

Residents of Baku old town receive eviction orders amidst plans for new construction

Review | Words of War — A compelling personal story that misses an opportunity to say more

Armenia makes gains as Georgia continues freefall in latest RSF Press Freedom Index

May day rallies held in Georgia amidst Chiatura mine protests

Azerbaijan holds military drills ‘in Nakhchivan’ as tensions with Armenia continue

CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 05 May 2025Members only

