Monday, 5 May 2025

Friday, 2 May 2025
Armenia * Mikael Agasandyan, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti that ‘if Yerevan does take steps that contradict the law of the Eurasian Economic Union, [...] we have the necessary international legal mechanisms to protect the interests of the other member states of the association’. Azerbaijan * The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared concerns regarding recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack