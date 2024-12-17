Media logo
LIVE Updates

More than 600 businesses sign statement calling for new elections

The number of signatories to the collective statement by the Free Business association has exceeded 600, including some of Georgia’s largest business chains and local franchises of global companies like McDonalds and Spar. In the statement, the businesses demand new parliamentary elections to ‘de-escalate the situation’ in the country and the release of those detained during protests. ‘The current crisis has transcended the boundaries of party politics and is posing an imminent social and econo

Share:
Copied!

KEY UPDATES

The number of signatories to the collective statement by the Free Business association has exceeded 600, including some of Georgia’s largest business chains and local franchises of global companies like McDonalds and Spar. In the statement, the businesses demand new parliamentary elections to ‘de-escalate the situation’ in the country and the release of those detained during protests.

‘The current crisis has transcended the boundaries of party politics and is posing an imminent social and economic threat to the country. An urgent de-escalation of the situation is necessary’, the statement read.

‘The most pragmatic way to de-escalate is to schedule new elections and release those arrested during the recent processes before the New Year. We, representatives of Georgian business, are responsible for the fate of the country and its irreversible development, regardless of our political preferences, and we sign this call and statement’.

Latest News

O
by OC Media

Kaladze claims demonstrators ‘change their clothes quickly’ to participate in several different marches

O
by OC Media

Severely injured protester Tirkia no longer needs to remain in intensive care, doctor says

O
by OC Media

Foreign diplomats attend trial of detained activist court session

O
by OC Media

Zourabichvili to speak at European Parliament tomorrow

O
by OC Media

Swedish Minister for EU Affairs says she supports sanctions against Georgia

O
by OC Media

Hungarian FM criticises EU over position on Georgia

O
by OC Media

Bedridden mother of detained protester reportedly dies

O
by OC Media

Interior Ministry denies reports of Khareba being dismissed

O
by OC Media

Protesters march towards parliament

O
by OC Media

US Senator Cardin calls for sanctions against Georgian Dream officials under Magnitsky Act

O
by OC Media

Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics criticises police action toward Batumelebi editor

O
by OC Media

US State Department discusses possible further actions against Georgian Dream

O
by OC Media

Khareba reportedly fired

O
by OC Media

At least 11 demonstrations planned today

O
by OC Media

Kobakhidze: suspension of visa-free regime for diplomatic passport holders is an ‘anti-Georgian’ decision

O
by OC Media

Police detain two people

O
by OC Media

European Parliament President sends invite to Zourabichvili

Read more
O
by OC Media

Key events from yesterday:

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter