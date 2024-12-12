Media logo

European Parliament President sends invite to Zourabichvili

by OC Media

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola yesterday invited Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to attend one of the next parliamentary sessions.

Metsola said that discussions on how and in what format Zourabichvili will speak at the European Parliament are still ongoing.

‘The European Parliament stands in solidarity with the people of Georgia, who have taken to the streets of Tbilisi and across the country for two weeks now, peacefully and passionately calling for a European future, flying the EU flags as water cannons rained down on them. To the people of Georgia — we see you, we hear you and we stand with you’, Metsola said during the opening of the parliamentary session in Strasbourg.

She added that the MEPs ‘firmly condemn the repression of the Georgian opposition and the use of force against peaceful protesters’ and that these actions are ‘incompatible with Georgia’s EU path’.

Metsola stated that the European Parliament calls for ‘decisive actions, including sanctions against those responsible for the violations’.

She also urged all 27 member states to ‘unite and reach an agreement on these measures’.

Metsola finished her statement by emphasising that the EU’s door ‘will always remain open’ to Georgia.

