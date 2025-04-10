Moscow student appeals to Kadyrov for help

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

Moscow State University (MSU) student and former reality TV contestant Anastasia Balter has published a video address appealing to Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, claiming that faculty leadership was ‘weaving intrigues’ against her because she ‘defended the Chechen people’.

According to Balter, there was an impending expulsion order against her after she reported a fellow student for making ironic remarks about the Chechen special forces unit Akhmat.

In December 2024, Balter accused fellow student Viktoria Sanygina of ‘disrespecting Chechen fighters’ after the latter referred to the Akhmat unit as ‘TikTok troops’ – a term widely used online to describe Chechen units who frequently post staged videos on social media. Shortly after, Akhmat Commander Apti Alaudinov personally visited the university to hold a meeting with students, following which Sanygina issued a public apology.

Balter stated in her video address to Kaydrov on 10 April that mockery of the ‘TikTok troops’ and of Kadyrov’s son Adam continued among students even after Alaudinov’s visit. Balter also accused another student of supporting ‘Ukrainian terrorists’, and claimed that university staff were trying to ‘cover it up’.

The day after publishing her video appeal, Balter said that ‘the right people had seen it’ and asked that the video not be shared further.

MSU has made no public comment on the situation, though the incident sparked widespread public attention.

Vladimir Pozdnyakov, head of the ultra-nationalist group Male State, reacted to Alaudinov’s interview with Balter by calling Alaudinov a ‘cardboard fake with stripes’, claiming he was ‘wasting time giving interviews to escorts’. Alaudinov responded by saying he knew Pozdnyakov’s whereabouts and that ‘work was already underway’ regarding him.

MSU has previously faced scandals involving the political views of its students. In 2022, two journalism students were expelled after criticising a fellow student who came to campus wearing the pro-war ‘Z’ symbol. They were later reinstated after the rector intervened.

The term ‘TikTok troops’ gained popularity in reference to Chechen units, particularly the Akhmat battalion, due to their extensive social media presence. Soldiers under Alaudinov’s command frequently post carefully staged videos from the frontlines, which critics say focus more on appearances than actual combat. According to Russian independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, Kadyrov’s fighters often film ‘victory’ reports even under enemy fire, and are required to report their ‘mission completion’ to their commander.

Critics argue these videos are largely theatrical and that the fighters are poorly prepared for real combat situations. As reported by Belarusian independent media outlet Charter 97, Kadyrov’s mercenaries often enter territories already seized by others, where they allegedly terrorise civilians rather than engaging in meaningful military operations.