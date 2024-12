The 🇬🇪election was stolen. The only legitimate representative of Georgia is President @Zourabichvili_S. The @Europarl_EN has reaffirmed support for the 🇬🇪people’s 🇪🇺aspirations. Ivanishvili & GD officials must be sanctioned including asset freezing❗️I strongly condemn violence… pic.twitter.com/AZ9uqRKUZr