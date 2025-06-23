New Mastercard tourism initiative in Georgia — exclusive discounts to international tourists in partnership with Rezto

Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member

Tbilisi, 2025 — Mastercard, a global leader in financial technology, is expanding its support for Georgia’s tourism industry through a new strategic partnership with Rezto, a Georgian digital restaurant platform. As part of this collaboration, international tourists visiting Georgia who pay with Mastercard will gain access to exclusive discounts and special offers at partner restaurants listed on Rezto.

This new initiative forms part of Mastercard’s broader strategy to support the tourism industry and aims to provide international visitors with unique, tech-driven services.

‘Tourism has always been a key priority for Mastercard, and this initiative is a natural extension of our global travel programmes’, said Davit Zghudadze, Vice President for Georgia and Armenia at Mastercard. ‘Given Georgia’s tourism potential and the rapid development of the local restaurant sector, Mastercard has partnered with Rezto to help over 500 million Mastercard users in our region (EEMEA, Gulf Countries, Central Asia) enjoy a unique experience in Georgia.’

Through the Rezto platform, Mastercard international cardholders will be able to:

Enjoy exclusive discounts at partner restaurants via www.rezto.ge

Pre-order meals and access additional benefits

Book tables easily using the digital platform

Access multilingual support throughout the reservation and ordering process

‘This partnership marks an important step in the digital transformation of Georgia’s tourism sector’, said Davit Tsiklauri, founder of Rezto. ‘Our goal is for foreign tourists to enjoy European-standard digital services alongside authentic local flavours. The programme includes both high-end hotel restaurants and local venues offering a genuine taste of Georgia’s gastronomic traditions’.

According to Mastercard data, Georgia has seen steady growth in both card usage and digital payments in recent years, highlighting progress in both tourism and consumer adoption of payment technologies.

‘Georgia is one of the fastest-growing tourism markets in our region’, added Zghudadze. ‘That’s why we’ve launched a dedicated initiative that blends local specifics with cutting-edge technology. Our research and user insights confirm that tourists increasingly prefer digital services and seamless payment experiences’.

The first phase of the Mastercard–Rezto partnership includes around 50 restaurants in central Tbilisi. Although www.rezto.ge only recently launched in the Georgian market, it has already gained notable traction. The platform plans to expand to other key tourist destinations including Batumi, Mtskheta, Gudauri, and Bakuriani. The Mastercard–Rezto partnership will grow accordingly, ultimately covering all of Georgia.



