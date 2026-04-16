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Armenia–EU Relations

EU to send anti-Russian destabilisation mission to Armenia

by Yousef Bardouka
The flags of Armenia and the EU side-by-side. Photo: Armenpress.
The flags of Armenia and the EU side-by-side. Photo: Armenpress.

The EU is planning to deploy an anti-Russian ‘destabilisation’ mission to Armenia, RFE/RL has reported.

According to RFE/RL, the EU states’ ambassadors endorsed the deployment of the mission on Wednesday, with a final decision on the matter expected at a meeting of EU foreign ministers the following week.

RFE/RL has reported that the proposal was put forth by EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas, and is intended to ‘enhance the resilience of Armenia in the field of hybrid threats through the provision of strategic advice as well as operational level advice and support to relevant security sector agencies’.

The mission will also focus on developing strategies to counter hybrid threats, including foreign information manipulation and interference, as well as illicit financial flows related to the upcoming parliamentary elections in June.

The mission, dubbed the European Union Partnership Mission, is expected to be deployed for two years with 20–30 personnel.

The mission is not unlike the hybrid rapid response team the EU had already decided to send to Armenia ahead of the elections, albeit for a longer period of time.

Over the past year, Armenian officials have regularly accused Russia of waging a hybrid war against it, which Russia has denied, calling the allegations ‘another round of aggressive language that causes bewilderment’.

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OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia–EU Relations
Abkhazia–Russia Relations
2026 Armenian parliamentary elections
Armenia
European Union
Russia
Yousef Bardouka
216 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

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