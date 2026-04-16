Azerbaijan exports to Armenia reach $5.8 million as its Armenian imports barely hit $1,000

In the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan exported products worth $5.8 million to Armenia, but imports from Armenia only amounted to $960, with the Armenian side stressing that Armenia had not yet exported anything to Azerbaijan, and media speculating the figure could have come from gifts brought over from Armenian civil society to Azerbaijan.

On Thursday, Armenian media outlet Civilnet cited Armenia’s State Revenue Committee as saying that its customs authority had not registered any exports to Azerbaijan. The Armenian Economy Ministry has told RFE/RL the same information.

However, RFE/RL speculated that the $960 could have come from gifts given by Armenian civil society experts and figures to Azerbaijani colleagues during visits to Azerbaijan. They cited the honorary president of the Yerevan Press Club, Boris Navasardyan, who participates in such meetings, as saying that Armenian delegations often gifted Azerbaijanis sweets and teas.

Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society members have paid mutual visits in the past several months, as the two countries push towards signing a peace deal.

The most recent such visit took place in early April, with an Armenian delegation arriving to Azerbaijan via a demarcated land border in northern Tavush region into Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region.

The Azerbaijani state-run media outlet Azertac wrote on Thursday that Azerbaijan’s export worth with Armenia accounted for 0.11% of the country’s total export during the first three months of 2026.

Separately, the Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA reported that petroleum products dominated trade between the two countries, but did not break down what Azerbaijan had imported from Armenia for $960.

Trade between the two countries only began late last year after the initialing of a peace treaty in Washington in August, potentially putting an end to a decades-long conflict.

In January, Armenia and Azerbaijan exchanged a list of potential goods they could trade.

Later, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan told Armenian media that Yerevan was in talks with Baku to export aluminum foil, raw aluminum foil, ferromolybdenum, domesticated animals, raw materials for brandy, tobacco, textile, roses, and other greenhouse products.

Last year, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $788,800 to Armenia. There were no exports from Armenia to Azerbaijan.