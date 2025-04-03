North Ossetia struck by at least 15 drones overnight

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

At least 15 drones targeted the Mozdoksky District of North Ossetia overnight on Wednesday, 9 April, according to regional Head Sergei Menyailo. The district is home to a military airbase reportedly used for launching missile strikes towards Ukraine.

Kyiv has made no official comment on the attack, nor claimed responsibility for the strikes, as is typical for attacks within Russia, but Menyailo said the drones had been launched by Ukraine.

Menyailo claimed that there were no casualties or significant damage resulting from the attack. He added that debris from one of the drones fell on an uninhabited building in the district.

While the veracity of Menyailo’s statement cannot be independently verified, Russian officials rarely admit the extent of damage that occurs as a result of Ukrainian strikes.

Later, Menyailo clarified that some of the 15 downed drones had unexploded ordnance on board. He warned that controlled detonations would take place at the scene, and local residents might hear explosions as a result.

During the attack, airports in Vladikavkaz (the capital of North Ossetia) and Grozny (the capital of the Chechen Republic) temporarily suspended operations. Flight schedules have since returned to normal. During the closure, one aircraft en route to Vladikavkaz and another headed for Grozny were diverted to other unspecified airports.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the attack on North Ossetia, saying that at least 158 Ukrainian drones targeted 11 Russian regions overnight. The ministry later reported two additional drone attacks in the Nizhny Novgorod and Orenburg oblasts.

In Kabarda–Balkaria, authorities are also investigating a report of a drone crash, according to the region’s Head, Kazbek Kokov.

Ukrainian media previously reported, citing satellite imagery, that the Mozdok airbase hosts six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, four Su-24M/MR aircraft, and approximately 20 helicopters of various types.

The previous drone attack on North Ossetia occurred on 25 December 2024, resulting in the death of a civilian woman. A drone struck a shopping centre before opening hours, killing Ida Chivaeva, a 57-year-old cleaning staff member who was inside at the time.

Drone strikes against North Ossetia began in the summer of 2024.



In July 2024, North Ossetia was reportedly attacked twice by drones. According to Menyailo, during the first attack, ‘minor destruction and fires’ were recorded at the airfield. He later deleted his comments.

During the second attack, Menyailo claimed that ‘there were no casualties and destruction’.

On 12 December 2024, Menyailo reported another drone attack on Mozdoksky District. He specified that the Mozdoksky district was attacked, but claimed there were no casualties or destruction.

















