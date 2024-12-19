Opposition leader Bokuchava says US sanctions illustrate ‘Ivanishvili serves Russian interests’

Tina Bokuchava, from the opposition group Unity – National Movement, stated at a briefing that ‘yesterday’s sanctions decision [by the US], confirmed that [Bidzina] Ivanishvili serves Russian interests [...] and is an agent of Russian influence who is undermining Georgia’s democracy and Euro-Atlantic future’.

‘It is important that we continue to work with the United States to sanction members of his family so that Ivanishvili cannot use them to evade sanctions. Finally, we will also continue to work to sanction businesses associated with Ivanishvili’s criminal regime’, she said.