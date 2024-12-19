Media logo

Patriarch Ilia II congratulates Kavelashvili with presidency

Avatar
by OC Media

The Patriarch of Georgia, Ilia II, has congratulated disputed President Mikheil Kavelashvili on his election.

‘I sincerely congratulate you on the glorious feast of Christ’s Nativity and the New Year. I also congratulate you on being elected as the President of Georgia and wish you success in your esteemed service’, Ilia II’s letter reportedly said.

Notably, as of the time of reporting, the congratulatory letter was available exclusively through pro-government media outlets and was absent from the Patriarchate’s official website, social media channels, including its Public Relations Service.

Avatar
OC Media
2928 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Aliyev calls on Russia to admit guilt for AZAL plane crash and pay compensation

Rave, resist, repeat: Georgia’s renowned techno scene fights for survival in pro-EU protests

Georgia live updates | New president approves repressive laws as protests continue

Monday, 30 December 2024

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Georgia live updates | Kavelashvili inaugurated against a backdrop of protests

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter