Patriarch Ilia II congratulates Kavelashvili with presidency

The Patriarch of Georgia, Ilia II, has congratulated disputed President Mikheil Kavelashvili on his election.

‘I sincerely congratulate you on the glorious feast of Christ’s Nativity and the New Year. I also congratulate you on being elected as the President of Georgia and wish you success in your esteemed service’, Ilia II’s letter reportedly said.

Notably, as of the time of reporting, the congratulatory letter was available exclusively through pro-government media outlets and was absent from the Patriarchate’s official website, social media channels, including its Public Relations Service.