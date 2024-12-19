People with disabilities call for ‘return to European orbit’

People with disabilities in Georgia, as well as disability activists, parent group, and supporters have called for free and fair elections, an end to violence against demonstrators, and the release of ‘regime prisoners’.

The statement, which currently has almost 200 signatures, criticises the suspension of Georgia’s EU membership bid, as well as the arrest of and violence against demonstrators, emphasising that people with disabilities were among those affected.

The statement says the country is in an ‘extreme crisis situation’, the continuation of which will cause immense harm, especially to people with disabilities, who could be left without the critical services they depend on.

The statement also emphasised the role that European integration played in raising public awareness of issues affecting people with disabilities and other inclusive initiatives.

‘Georgia must return to European orbit, not in the distant and uncertain future, but as soon as possible!’, the statement says.