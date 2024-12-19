Media logo

Presidents of Liberal International and ALDE Party’s joint statement

by OC Media

The presidents of Liberal International, a worldwide organisation of liberal political parties, and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party have issued a joint statement saying that ‘the recent one-party election orchestrated by the Georgian Dream party, culminating in the appointment of the only candidate — Mikheil Kavelashvili as their “president”, represents a clear violation of democratic norms and an affront to the will of the Georgian people’.

‘Such actions erode trust in the democratic process, undermine the rule of law, and threaten Georgia’s aspirations for integration into the democratic international community’, the statement read.

The presidents reaffirmed their ‘unwavering support for Salome Zourabichvili as the legitimate President of Georgia’, adding that they do not recognise Mikheil Kavelashvili as president and regard his appointment as neither the result of a free, fair, and competitive election nor reflective of the Georgian people’s democratic choice.

They urged the international community to remain vigilant and united in supporting the Georgian people’s ‘right to freely determine their leadership and enjoy their fundamental rights and freedoms without fear of repression’.

OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

