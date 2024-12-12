Media logo

President’s office slams public broadcaster for failing to air her speech to EU Parliament

by OC Media

President Salome Zourabichvili’s office has criticised the Georgian Public Broadcaster for not airing the president’s speech in Strasbourg during today’s plenary session of the European Parliament live, which they said violates the constitution.

Zourabichvili’s office said the public broadcaster ‘still does not provide complete and objective information to the public’ regarding the President.

‘The public broadcaster, which, according to Article 16 of the Law of Georgia on Broadcasting, is obliged to promote integration into the European Union and which claims to be a balanced and objective media outlet, is not covering the Georgian President’s address to the European Parliament live; this is happening against the backdrop of a deep political crisis and unprecedented public protests in the country, at a time when the country’s European future is at stake’, the statement read.

Editor‘s Picks

