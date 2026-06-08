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Prosperous Armenia calls for a recount

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

The Prosperous Armenia Party, which, according to initial results, fell shortly behind the threshold, will apply for a recount.

The party’s representative, Iveta Tonoyan, noted in a Facebook post that throughout the counting process, ‘one figure was displayed on the CEC website, but with each subsequent update a different figure appeared — notably, a lower one’.

Tonoyan said that Prosperous Armenia plans to ‘use all legal tools, and pursue the uncovering of electoral violations’, which she claimed took place on a ‘massive scale’.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
695 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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