Prosperous Armenia calls for a recount

The Prosperous Armenia Party, which, according to initial results, fell shortly behind the threshold, will apply for a recount.

The party’s representative, Iveta Tonoyan, noted in a Facebook post that throughout the counting process, ‘one figure was displayed on the CEC website, but with each subsequent update a different figure appeared — notably, a lower one’.

Tonoyan said that Prosperous Armenia plans to ‘use all legal tools, and pursue the uncovering of electoral violations’, which she claimed took place on a ‘massive scale’.