Party popper
8 Years of Independent News, Thanks for your support!8 Years of Independent News, Thanks for your support!
Join Today
Media logo
Azerbaijan

Protests erupt in Azerbaijani village after police car fatally hits 2 children

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova
Police car which was smashed after the incident VIA APA
Police car which was smashed after the incident VIA APA

Mass protests have erupted in the Azerbaijani district of Imishli after a police car hit four schoolchildren in the village of Yalavaj, killing two.

The accident took place on Saturday afternoon, after which a crowd reportedly gathered around the police car and smashed it, prompting clashes with the police.

In response, the Ministry of Internal Affairs published a video of the accident, which was reportedly manipulated in order to hide that the police car had been speeding. The Internal Ministry also opened a criminal case against those accused of causing additional damage to the police car.

The Interior Ministry launched a separate case against the protesters, with state media reporting on 18 January that the authorities arrested group of people who had ‘committed hooliganism at the site of a fatal traffic accident in the Imishli district.’

According to information from the district, mass detentions took place overnight in Imishli after Azerbaijan reportedly deployed internal troops, a gendarmerie-like force,  in the district and introduced a special control regime.

On 19 January, Oxu, a pro-government news outlet, published a photo of those arrested from the district. RFE/RL cited a local source as saying that over 100 people were detained, with some of them being briefly apprehended in their homes at night.

Imishli’s Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into the car accident itself as a traffic violation.

Over the weekend, social media users reportedly identified the driver of the car as police officer Ulvi Ahmadov, the nephew of former MP Ahad Ahmadov.

In response to these accusations, pro-government media reported that a second driver in a Mercedes was the guilty party.

According to Qafqazinfo, a Mercedes with the state registration number 30-BH-904, but no license plate, drove in front of the police car, causing it to crash into the schoolchildren. They added that the driver of the car was Baylar Bayramov, born in 2008, and that the car belonged to Bayramov’s uncle.

Deadly Azerbaijan Airlines crash sheds light on twin crises of migrant labour, border closure
The majority of victims were Azerbaijani citizens going to Russia for work.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova
Azerbaijan
Human Rights
road safety
Avatar
Aytan Farhadova
100 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Protests erupt in Azerbaijani village after police car fatally hits 2 children

Batumelebi and Netgazeti founder Amaghlobeli begins hunger strike while in pretrial detention

Disputed Georgian president pardons 613 convicts

Putin offers ‘comments and assessments’ on Armenia’s EU aspirations

Podcast | Ukraine’s recognition of the Circassian Genocide

Tbilisi police disperse small rally, detain protesters for violating ban on face coverings

Monday, 20 January 2025

A ‘peculiar PR stunt’: how a fatwa on polygamy caused controversy and confusion in Russia

Show more
Party popper

8 Years of
Independent News,

Enjoy 50% OFF our annual
membership

Become an OC
Media Member

Support independent journalism
in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org