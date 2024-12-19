Media logo

Public Registry fires signatory of pro-EU petition

by OC Media

Yesterday Nino Giorgadze, an employee at the Public Registry, reportedly wrote on social media that the agency had declined to extend her contract, allegedly also on political grounds.

Giorgadze reportedly connected this to the fact that she signed a petition by public employees distancing themselves from Georgian Dream’s suspension of EU accession negotiations.

‘I cannot give any other assessment to this, except that it was political repression, which serves to instill fear in the people and suppress dissent. Georgia’s future is in Europe! The fight for freedom continues!’, she reportedly stated.

OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

