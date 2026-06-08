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Romania welcomes ‘successful conduct’ of Armenia’s parliamentary elections

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Romania’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on X, welcoming the ‘successful conduct’ of Armenia’s parliamentary elections, noting that they took place ‘in a competitively democratic climate and at the end of an electoral campaign that allowed for extensive debates regarding the country’s development course’.

‘This is all the more relevant given that Armenia has been subjected to intense foreign campaigns of informational manipulation and influence. This phenomenon has become, in recent years, a common reality for all electoral processes, and the effect of successfully defending democratic processes and institutions holds significance not only in the respective country but at the regional level’.

The ministry went on to state that the election results reflect ‘the maturity of a young but vibrant democracy’.

‘Armenian citizens have clearly expressed their option for peace, stability, prosperity, and the continuation of the strategic path toward rapprochement with Europe’.

They also stated that the nearly 59% voter turnout ‘reconfirms the deep civic commitment of Armenian society, as well as the popular support for the agenda of reforms and regional integration’.

The ministry congratulated Pashinyan before concluding with a statement emphasising Romania’s ‘deep [interest] in peace, security, and stability in the South Caucasus, so that the impressive potential of this region can be fully realized’.

‘We support all efforts dedicated to achieving this goal, within bilateral relations with the region’s states, as well as in our capacity as a member state of the European Union’.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
244 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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