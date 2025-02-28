Russian MP of Chechen origin dies under mysterious circumstances

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently You can help us survive this hostile media environment with a monthly or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter. Become a member

Three-time Olympic Champion and Russian MP Buvaisar Saitiev has been buried in Daghestan. The 49-year-old freestyle wrestler of Chechen origin died on 2 March under mysterious circumstances, with various theories going viral online.

The President of the Russian Wrestling Federation, Mikhail Mamiashvili, was the first official to report Saitiev’s death to the state-run TASS news agency, noting that the news came as a shock to him.

‘I received a call ten minutes ago and was informed of such a misfortune. It doesn’t fit in my head. We were supposed to fly together tomorrow,’ Mamiashvili said.

According to the Executive Director of the Russian Wrestling Federation, Makhmud Magomedov, Saitiev died of cardiac arrest.

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov wrote that Saitiev had long-standing heart problems and had been receiving treatment for a long time. Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev also confirmed that Saitiev was ‘very ill’ and frequently visited medical centres.

Later, some Telegram channels added that the cause of death may have been cardiac arrest as a result of intoxication. According to them, the athlete had a lung disease and was taking medication containing potent substances.

However, on Monday evening, Saitiev’s widow, Indira Saitieva, said her husband’s death was caused by an accident. According to her, he was at home with his brother and children when he fell out of a second-storey window, sustaining injuries to his pelvis and ribs.

She added that she didn’t know how such an accident could happen.

Though a number of prominent Russians have died in suspicious circumstances, often as possible defenestrations, there is no information at the time of this writing that indicates possible foul play. Saitiev was not an opposition MP and had no open conflicts with either the federal or Chechen political elite.

Kadyrov expressed his condolences to Saitiev’s family and noted that his death was ‘a huge loss for the entire sports world and for our republic’. He also noted that Saitiev was ‘not only a legendary athlete, but also a man of high honour who always proudly bore the name of a Chechen and remained true to his roots, traditions, and culture’.

Kadyrov also declared three days of mourning in Chechnya.

Following the 25 December Azerbaijan Airlines crash, in which 38 people died, seven of whom were Chechens, the republic declared only one day of mourning.

In turn, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote in his social networks that ‘Saitiev inspired millions of children around the world.’

Saitiev was buried next to his father in his hometown of Khasavyurt in Daghestan, observing Muslim traditions.

Saitiev was born on 11 March 1975 in Khasavyurt, Daghestan. During his career, Saitiev won three Olympic gold medals and became world champion and European champion six times. After finishing his sporting career, he was elected a deputy to the Russian Parliament from Daghestan in 2016, and since 2015 he has been the head of the Chechen Wrestling Federation.



