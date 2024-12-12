Severely injured protester Tirkia no longer needs to remain in intensive care, doctor says

Georgia’s Public Broadcaster reported that the condition of 21-year-old Alexandre Tirkia, who was injured during a protest, has significantly improved, and there is no longer a need for him to remain in the intensive care unit.

The broadcaster quoted Dr. Kakhaber Chelidze, who stated that ‘there has been a significant improvement in all parameters, including vision’.

‘Although his vision is not fully restored, according to the patient's own assessment, about 60-70% of his vision has already been restored’, the doctor said, adding that a 100% improvement is not expected in such a short period of time.

Tirkia was injured after reportedly being struck in the eye with a tear gas canister during a Tbilisi protest on 3 December.