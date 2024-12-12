Media logo

Severely injured protester Tirkia no longer needs to remain in intensive care, doctor says

O
by OC Media

Georgia’s Public Broadcaster reported that the condition of 21-year-old Alexandre Tirkia, who was injured during a protest, has significantly improved, and there is no longer a need for him to remain in the intensive care unit.

The broadcaster quoted Dr. Kakhaber Chelidze, who stated that ‘there has been a significant improvement in all parameters, including vision’.

‘Although his vision is not fully restored, according to the patient's own assessment, about 60-70% of his vision has already been restored’, the doctor said, adding that a 100% improvement is not expected in such a short period of time.

Tirkia was injured after reportedly being struck in the eye with a tear gas canister during a Tbilisi protest on 3 December.

O
OC Media
2593 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Kadyrov offers support to new Syrian authorities

More than 600 businesses sign statement calling for new elections

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Day 20 of mass protests against government’s EU U-turn

Azerbaijan renews calls for restrictions on Armenian military and removal of EU monitors

Georgia rejects asylum request from family of detained Azerbaijani activist

Russian authorities charge Yangulbaev’s detained mother with assaulting prison guard

Georgia live updates | Backlash against government enter 19th day

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter