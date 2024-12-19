SJC calls on Public Broadcaster management to resign for failing to fairly cover political crisis

The Social Justice Center (SJC) today published a statement calling on the Public Broadcaster’s management to resign in order for the channel to ‘return to its true goals and objectives’.

The organisation accused the Public Broadcaster of ‘bias’ in its coverage of the political crisis, despite platforming opposition figures and guests for ‘approximately one or two hours’ after succumbing to demands by protesters.

Since the onset of the protests, several demonstrations have taken place at the Public Broadcaster in demand of fairer coverage of the protests.

‘Observation of these programs also clearly demonstrates that the presenters show bias and, accordingly, on the whole, the Public Broadcasting Service still does not adhere to the principle of impartiality and does not reflect the real interests of the society.’

SJC also stated that individuals close to the ruling party have been appointed as directors and on the station’s board of trustees, working ‘under the influence of the government, which has affected the broadcaster’s editorial policy’.

They have also criticised the channel for not airing President Salome Zourabichvili’s address to the European Parliament on 18 December, which they said should have ‘received special attention from Georgian media’.

‘In light of the above, the Social Justice Center demands that the current management of the Public Broadcaster resign and the broadcaster return to its true goals and objectives. This change is essential for returning the broadcaster’s activities to constitutional order and also for facilitating the process of overcoming the crisis and depolarisation.’