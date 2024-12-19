Media logo

SJC calls on Public Broadcaster management to resign for failing to fairly cover political crisis

Avatar
by OC Media

The Social Justice Center (SJC) today published a statement calling on the Public Broadcaster’s management to resign in order for the channel to ‘return to its true goals and objectives’.

The organisation accused the Public Broadcaster of ‘bias’ in its coverage of the political crisis, despite platforming opposition figures and guests for ‘approximately one or two hours’ after succumbing to demands by protesters.

Since the onset of the protests, several demonstrations have taken place at the Public Broadcaster in demand of fairer coverage of the protests.

‘Observation of these programs also clearly demonstrates that the presenters show bias and, accordingly, on the whole, the Public Broadcasting Service still does not adhere to the principle of impartiality and does not reflect the real interests of the society.’

SJC also stated that individuals close to the ruling party have been appointed as directors and on the station’s board of trustees, working ‘under the influence of the government, which has affected the broadcaster’s editorial policy’.

They have also criticised the channel for not airing President Salome Zourabichvili’s address to the European Parliament on 18 December, which they said should have ‘received special attention from Georgian media’.

‘In light of the above, the Social Justice Center demands that the current management of the Public Broadcaster resign and the broadcaster return to its true goals and objectives. This change is essential for returning the broadcaster’s activities to constitutional order and also for facilitating the process of overcoming the crisis and depolarisation.’

Avatar
OC Media
2843 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Friday, 27 December 2024

Russia agrees with Azerbaijan to dissolve OSCE Minsk Group

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter