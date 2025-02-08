Son of district official attacks police officer in Daghestan

Three Derbent residents, including Sandro Shikhmagomedov, the son of a former district head in Daghestan, have been detained following an attack on a police officer on Sunday morning.

Early in the morning on 9 February, 28-year-old patrol-post service officer Habibulla Medzhidov was attacked in Derbent.

According to the Investigative Committee, three local residents, who had been disturbing the peace, beat Medzhidov, took away his service weapon, and shot at him at least eight times, wounding him in the thigh. The assailants then fled the scene in a black Cadillac vehicle.

Following the attack, Medzhidov was taken to intensive care where he remains in serious condition.

Shortly after the incident, the suspects were detained in Daghestan’s Tabasaran district. According to local Telegram channels affiliated with law enforcement, one of the detainees was 37-year-old Sandro Shikhmagomedov, son of the former Head of Tabasaran district Nurmagomed Shikhmagomedov.

According to the Shot Telegram channel, Sandro Shikhmagomedov was under the influence of narcotic substances at the time of Sunday’s attack. He is also reportedly linked to local organised crime groups.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer and theft of firearms with the use of violence dangerous to life or health.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Daghestan took the investigation under special control.

Law enforcement agencies did not report that the injured policeman was on duty, and video footage showed him wearing civilian clothes. In addition, Medzhidov was alone at the time of the attack — due to the heightened risk of attacks on law enforcement officers in Daghestan, police usually patrol in groups of three. As he was off-duty, Medzhidov was not legally allowed to carry a service weapon.

Sandro Shikhmagomedov was previously convicted for his involvement in a terrorist attack in the village of Khuchni in 2013, when a car bomb was detonated near the local police station. As a result, two police officers were killed and 16 injured. Shikhmagomedov received 1.5 years in prison, while the other participants in the crime received 15 and 12 years respectively.

Nurmagomed Shikhmagomedov, Sandro’s father, was also previously detained in 2013 on suspicion of embezzling budget funds and involvement in the murder of the chair of the district assembly. At the time of his detention, he was allegedly trying to cross the border into Azerbaijan.

Prior to that, Ramazan Abdulatipov, the acting Head of Daghestan, had summoned Shikhmagomedov to his office several times, but he never appeared. As a result of his refusal to show up for questioning, Abdulatipov accused him of cowardice and attacked his manhood.