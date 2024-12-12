Spanish and Italian Foreign Ministries join Romania in pushing back against Kobakhidze’s claims they opposed sanctions
The Spanish, Italian, and Romanian Foreign Ministries have all issued statements refuting the assertion from Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze that their respective countries had opposed sanctions against Georgia.
Separately, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on its website that it was 'reiterating the firmest condemnation of of any violence that has occurred in the country in recent weeks' and 'expressed support for the measures proposed by [the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas] including proposals for sanctions (blocked due to lack of consent from other Member States)'
'Our country has also joined the consensus on the proposal to suspend the agreement for the facilitation of diplomatic visas, a proposal that has been approved,' the Italian Foreign Ministry added.