Media logo

Spanish and Italian Foreign Ministries join Romania in pushing back against Kobakhidze’s claims they opposed sanctions

O
by OC Media

The Spanish, Italian, and Romanian Foreign Ministries have all issued statements refuting the assertion from Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze that their respective countries had opposed sanctions against Georgia.

Separately, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on its website that it was 'reiterating the firmest condemnation of of any violence that has occurred in the country in recent weeks' and 'expressed support for the measures proposed by [the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas] including proposals for sanctions (blocked due to lack of consent from other Member States)'

'Our country has also joined the consensus on the proposal to suspend the agreement for the facilitation of diplomatic visas, a proposal that has been approved,' the Italian Foreign Ministry added.

O
OC Media
2633 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijani public awaits answers after deadly police shooting

Abzas Media trial begins in Baku

Opinion | Chechen women are speaking up, but is anybody listening?

Wednesday, 18 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Zourabichvili speaks at European Parliament as protests enter 3rd week

Calls for a general strike in Georgia: where are the unions?

Vardanyan faces 45 new charges in Azerbaijan

Kadyrov offers support to new Syrian authorities

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter