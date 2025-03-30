Sweden celebrates Nordic Day in Tbilisi, highlights regional cooperation

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

On 23 March, the Embassy of Sweden in Tbilisi marked Nordic Day, celebrating the unity and cooperation of Nordic countries and highlighting key values such as environmental sustainability, climate action, human rights, and free movement within the region.

The day commemorates the signing of the Helsinki Treaty on this date in 1962, a landmark moment in the region’s history of collaboration.

As Sweden continues to prioritise Nordic cooperation, it aims to make the region the world’s most sustainable and integrated by 2030.

The embassy stressed that, by working together, Nordic countries are better equipped to address global challenges, from climate change to regional stability.

An interconnected region

Nordic cooperation refers to the collaborative efforts among the five Nordic countries — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden — as well as the autonomous territories of the Faroe Islands, Greenland, and Åland.

Through organisations like the Nordic Council and the Nordic Council of Ministers, they address common challenges, enhance mutual support, and advocate for policies that benefit the region.

Nordic cooperation also extends to initiatives in areas like climate action, gender equality, education, and cross-border labour markets, with the goal of creating a stronger, more integrated and sustainable region.

Nordic citizens enjoy the freedom to travel across borders without passports, thanks to an open border agreement. The countries also maintain a joint labour market, allowing individuals to live and work anywhere within the region.

In administrative matters, Nordic nationals are encouraged to use their native languages when interacting with authorities in other member countries.

The region is also recognised for its strong commitment to gender equality in the workforce, with nearly 75% of women in employment and men actively participating in paternity leave.

Additionally, the Nordic nations are global leaders in renewable energy, making substantial investments in hydropower, wind, and biomass.

For more information, visit Norden.org.