Media logo

TBC and BoG offer ₾5 million to ‘support affected citizens’

Avatar
by OC Media

Georgia’s two largest banks, TBC and Bank of Georgia (BoG) have announced that ‘in light of the events unfolding in the country’ they are launching a joint fund of ₾5 million ($1.8 million) ‘which will be directed to support affected citizens, as well as small and medium businesses’.

They did not clarify further on how the funds would be spent.

The banks have faced pressure online to go on strike in response to the government’s actions.

Avatar
OC Media
2649 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

US Helsinki Commission warns of global consequences if Georgian Dream prevails

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Georgia live updates | TBC and BoG offer money to ‘people affected’

Georgian Dream’s ‘alternative facts’ machine

Azerbaijani public awaits answers after deadly police shooting

Abzas Media trial begins in Baku

Opinion | Chechen women are speaking up, but is anybody listening?

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter