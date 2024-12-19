TBC and BoG offer ₾5 million to ‘support affected citizens’

Georgia’s two largest banks, TBC and Bank of Georgia (BoG) have announced that ‘in light of the events unfolding in the country’ they are launching a joint fund of ₾5 million ($1.8 million) ‘which will be directed to support affected citizens, as well as small and medium businesses’.

They did not clarify further on how the funds would be spent.

The banks have faced pressure online to go on strike in response to the government’s actions.