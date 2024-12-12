Tbilisi grandparents hold a rally

Tbilisi grandparents are holding protest rally on Rustaveli Avenue and marching toward the parliament building.

The ‘rally of grandparents’ called for new elections and freedom for the detained demonstrators.

The demonstrators said they want Europe, and what they could not do for their children’s generation, ‘they must at least do for their grandchildren's generation’, IPN reported.

Demonstrators held banners saying ‘Grandpa is never called “dedushka”’– grandfather in Russian, and banners that read, ‘Grandma is never called “‘babushka”’ – grandmother in Russian.