Terminal launches Georgia’s first coworking app

Tbilisi, 2025 — Terminal, Georgia’s pioneering coworking brand, has launched the country’s first Georgian coworking mobile application. The Terminal Co-working app is now available to anyone interested in discovering and using shared workspaces. It streamlines all key procedures — from selecting a location or service to booking meeting rooms — in just a few taps.

‘As the first coworking space in Georgia, it felt both important and symbolic for Terminal to also be the first to offer an app to our users’, said Tamar Jincharadze, Terminal’s Director of Marketing and Sales. ‘Our aim was to simplify the experience for our members, save them time, and eliminate unnecessary routines’.

While the Terminal Co-working app is open to everyone, it has been primarily designed for Terminal members, who can log in to their personal accounts and carry out various operations, including:

Renewing contracts

Receiving invoices

Booking or cancelling meeting rooms

Submitting new service requests

Receiving updates on upcoming events

The app is also useful for anyone searching for a coworking space, office, or conference and meeting room. As guests, users can browse available branches, spaces, and services, and submit booking requests directly from their phones.

The app was developed by Binary Forge, a tech company that is already a member of Terminal.

‘This collaboration was especially exciting for us, as Terminal is the first coworking space in Georgia to launch such a product, and they entrusted us with bringing it to life’, said Giorgi Gvelesiani, Co-Founder and Director of Binary Forge. ‘Naturally, none of this would have been possible without the people and vision that brought us together’.

According to Gvelesiani, Binary Forge’s goal was to develop a mobile application that would allow users to easily reserve workspace while ensuring full compatibility with Terminal’s existing internal platform.

‘During development, we had to account for both the platform’s technical protocols and unexpected functional changes, which required rapid responses and flexibility’, he added.

The Terminal Co-working app is now available for download at:

👉 https://onelink.to/6sa4th