Thursday, 1 May 2025

Regional * The Abkhazian State Security Service has reported that more than 100 people were detained in the first quarter of 2025 for violating the administrative boundary with Georgia. Of these, four were held criminally responsible, while the rest were held administratively. Armenia * As part of his official visit to Estonia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Tallinn. The visit sparked criticism in Armenia, with some accusing Pashinyan, as