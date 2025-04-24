Thursday, 1 May 2025

Wednesday, 30 April 2025
Armenia * As part of his visit to Armenia, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili had a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, and the Head of the Armenian Church, Karekin II. * Economic Minister Gevorg Papoyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan have visited the border villages in the Syunik region, staying overnight in Khnatsakh village. According to the Armenian Defence Ministry, the villages they visited have