Thursday, 10 April 2025

Wednesday, 9 April 2025

Regional * On Wednesday, Armenia refuted Azerbaijani accusations of firing towards its positions the evening prior. Armenia * RFE/RL has reported that in the last few days, aside from Syunik, where the residents of border villages hear shootings on a daily basis every night, shootings were heard in the Armenian border villages of Kut in the Gegharkunik region and Movses in the Tavush region. * On Thursday, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan responded to Azerbaijani demand

Tuesday, 8 April 2025

Regional * RFE/RL has reported that Kamil Zeynalli, an Azerbaijani fitness blogger, claimed on Azerbaijani television that the international search for him had been lifted ‘thanks to the efforts of our state’. Armenian authorities are yet to comment. Zeynalli was detained and then released in Moscow in February 2024 after Armenia placed him on an international wanted list on five criminal charges, including crimes against humanity, war crimes, and recruiting mercenaries. * The Council of Euro

Monday, 7 April 2025

Regional * RFE/RL reported that on Friday night, there has been shooting in the direction of Khnatsakh, Syunik. Administrative head Seyran Mirzoyan said that shooting has ‘been more intense in the previous days’. * The Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA reported that on Saturday, Azerbaijan's Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, ‘assigned specific tasks to the relevant officials to ensure that the Azerbaijan Army units remain prepared to respond swiftly to any provocation at any time’.

Friday, 4 April 2025

Regional * On Wednesday, French Jean-Noël Barrot and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, discussed the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The French side stated on behalf of both sides that ‘with due respect for the two States’ territorial integrity and sovereignty, [the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan] should enable the South Caucasus to become an area of peace, integration and cooperation’. * On Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Af

Thursday, 10 April 2025

EUMA increases nighttime patrols as Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations mount

Georgian Dream officials compare its critics to Soviet troops on 9 April massacre anniversary

Independent journalist charged in wider case against civil society organisations in Azerbaijan

Kadyrov demands the deportation of relatives of assailant killed after attacking police

Armenia pushes for long-term state housing programme, cuts monthly aid to Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

Russian tax authorities freeze former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s accounts, again

Armenia denies ceasefire allegation as more border villages claim to hear Azerbaijani gunfire

