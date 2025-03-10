Thursday, 13 March 2025

Media logo
Regional * Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) has reported that the Russian forces detained three Georgian citizens near South Ossetia. According to the security agency, one detainee was released on 11 March, while the other two remain in detention. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has had a phone call with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset. According to his office, they discussed ‘issues related to the Armenian–CoE partnership, the reforms being impl

Armenia * On Monday, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India, Ararat Mirzoyan and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, met in New Delhi and signed two agreements. They signed cooperation agreements between the Sushma Sawaraj Institute of Foreign Service of India’s Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School. They also signed a memorandum of understanding between health and medical institutions in the two countries. * During his speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs,

Regional * On Saturday, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev stated that the ongoing trial of Armenians in Azerbaijan ‘reveal[s] significant facts’ regarding Armenia’s state ‘responsibility for its military aggression and occupation’. Commenting on concerns expressed by Armenia’s leadership, Hajiyev said that the Armenian side launched ‘a new propaganda campaign against the trial, interfering in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs’. Armenia * Kantsasar, an Armenian magazine based in Syri

Regional * Russia is demanding that Georgia ‘delimit the border’ with Abkhazia and South Ossetia and commit to ‘not using force’. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement following the Geneva format meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. * On Thursday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, during which the two ministers ‘exchanged views on the bilateral agenda and regional issues’. They also discussed the ‘upc

