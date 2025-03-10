Thursday, 13 March 2025

Regional * Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) has reported that the Russian forces detained three Georgian citizens near South Ossetia. According to the security agency, one detainee was released on 11 March, while the other two remain in detention. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has had a phone call with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset. According to his office, they discussed ‘issues related to the Armenian–CoE partnership, the reforms being impl