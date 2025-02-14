Thursday, 20 February 2025

Wednesday, 19 February 2025
Armenia * On Tuesday, Tiran Khachatryan, a detained former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, was released on a bail of ֏10 million ($25,000) and given a travel ban. Khachatryan was arrested in January and sentenced to two months of pre-trial detention on charges of demonstrating a negligent attitude towards the performance of his official duties during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Azerbaijan * Yesterday, AbzasMedia’s imprisoned staff once again refused to attend th