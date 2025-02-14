Thursday, 20 February 2025

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Defence Minister Suren Papikyan have left for Munich to participate in the Munich Security Conference, where they are scheduled to have bilateral meetings with their counterparts. * Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan has disagreed that the peace talks with Azerbaijan have entered a deadlock, noting that a session of the delimitation commissions took place, and that there is an agreement that a new session will take place soon