Thursday, 6 March 2025

Wednesday, 5 March 2025
Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting that Armenia ‘will not be involved in any action against’ Iran. * Citing the Personal Data Protection Agency, Armenpress reported that scammers used an AI-generated image of Pashinyan in an attempted fraud. * According to RFE/RL sources in Brussels, the EU is considering allocating an additional €10 million ($10.5 million) as a ‘non-lethal’ military aid to Armenia through its Eur