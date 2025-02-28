Media logo
Thursday, 6 March 2025

Wednesday, 5 March 2025

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting that Armenia ‘will not be involved in any action against’ Iran. * Citing the Personal Data Protection Agency, Armenpress reported that scammers used an AI-generated image of Pashinyan in an attempted fraud. * According to RFE/RL sources in Brussels, the EU is considering allocating an additional €10 million ($10.5 million) as a ‘non-lethal’ military aid to Armenia through its Eur

Tuesday, 4 March 2025

Regional * On Monday, at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for the immediate release of all prisoners ‘arbitrarily detained in Azerbaijan, including ethnic Armenians’. Türk also commented on the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying that he was following it ‘closely’. * In response, Aykhan Hajizada, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, said that the Armenians being tried were accused or convict

Monday, 3 March 2025

Regional * On Friday, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry stated that it ‘continues to draw the attention of the international community’ to the issue of the release of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan. They also stated that the Azerbaijani authorities ‘are using this judicial spectacle as a tool for political pressure on’ Armenia. * In response, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry ‘resolutely’ condemned and rejected Armenia’s statement. It said that the Armenians on trial ‘either have been charged or

Friday, 28 February 2025

Regional * Mher Grigoryan, the chair of the Armenian Commission on border delimitation, has said that the delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan would start ‘from the northern corner’, but before that, the sides would have a meeting to address some issues. Grigoryan also said that they had an agreement that the meetings between the commissions ‘should be more intensive’. Armenia * Edward Asryan, Armenia’s Chief of the General Staff, has visited Greece and met his Greek counterpart. *

