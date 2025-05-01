Thursday, 8 May 2025

Armenia * On Tuesday, the Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias during his official visit to Greece. They discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, and ‘emphasised their readiness to further enhance cooperation in the fields of military education, experience exchange across various domains, and other areas’. Papikyan also participated in the opening ceremony of the DEFEA-2025 international defence exhibition. * Russian Fore