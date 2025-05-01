Media logo
Thursday, 8 May 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Wednesday, 7 May 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * On Tuesday, the Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias during his official visit to Greece. They discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, and ‘emphasised their readiness to further enhance cooperation in the fields of military education, experience exchange across various domains, and other areas’. Papikyan also participated in the opening ceremony of the DEFEA-2025 international defence exhibition. * Russian Fore

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 6 May 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan, refraining from sharing details, has said that ‘there are discussions and very active discussions’ around the sighting of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan. * Simonyan accused Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan of ‘having a status of a Russian spy in Armenia’. According to Simonyan, Kocharyan was ‘pursuing Russian interests and rendering services only in that direction’. * Additionally, Simonyan has said that ‘a hybrid war is being waged agai

Daily Brief

Monday, 5 May 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * A member of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has died, the mission told Armenpress, adding that it happened ‘during his off-duty time’ and the cause of death was ‘natural’. * On Monday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan left for Greece on a working visit. * Following Armenia’s progress in the World Press Freedom Index, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote on Facebook that ‘you [journalists] interpret that freedom as a form of permissiveness, an opportunity t

Daily Brief

Friday, 2 May 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Mikael Agasandyan, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti that ‘if Yerevan does take steps that contradict the law of the Eurasian Economic Union, [...] we have the necessary international legal mechanisms to protect the interests of the other member states of the association’. Azerbaijan * The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared concerns regarding recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack

Thursday, 8 May 2025

Death of heavily injured Georgian inmate raises questions about prison violence

Two more Azerbaijani journalists detained as media crackdown continues

Armenian authorities summon woman for online comment that ‘calls for violence’ against Pashinyan

Russia responds to Yerevan’s accusations it is ‘waging a hybrid war’ against Armenia

Baku says Russia is dragging its feet on December’s deadly plane crash

Nine local officials in Daghestan fined for not hoisting Russian flag on administrative buildings

Kobakhidze appointed Georgian Dream party chair, vows ‘to win back misguided citizens’

